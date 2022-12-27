 Skip to main content
Cason Water: Boil water alert to remain in effect for at least another 24 hours

water faucet, boil water alert

Credit: Max Pixel

Update - The alert was lifted Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 28, 2022.

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Cason Water District estimates its boil water notice will remain in effect for at least another 24 hours.

The water company shared that update on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 9:48 a.m.

Workers are also flushing water lines on Tuesday to clear dirty water.

Dirty water from Cason Water District customer on Dec. 26, 2022

Picture of dirty water from a Cason Water District customer on Dec. 26, 2022.

Cason issued the alert during the Christmas weekend after a broken water line left more than 1,700 customers in Lee, Itawamba and Monroe counties with little or no water.

Monitor Cason's Facebook page for future updates.

