Cason Water: Boil water alert to remain in effect for at least another 24 hours

Update - The alert was lifted Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 28, 2022.
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Cason Water District estimates its boil water notice will remain in effect for at least another 24 hours.
The water company shared that update on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 9:48 a.m.
Workers are also flushing water lines on Tuesday to clear dirty water.
Cason issued the alert during the Christmas weekend after a broken water line left more than 1,700 customers in Lee, Itawamba and Monroe counties with little or no water.