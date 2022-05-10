Casey White returned to Alabama, transported to state prison

UPDATE May 10
Casey White, who was on the run after escaping from the Lauderdale County jail, is back in Alabama.
He appeared in a Lauderdale County courtroom for a status hearing before being taken to the Alabama state prison.
Original article below
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WTVA) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office in Indiana released the latest mugshot of Casey White after his recapture.
Additional charges have not been released yet.
Lauderdale County, AL Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White and Vicky White, a former corrections officer, were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after a car chase with U.S. Marshals on Monday afternoon.
Vicky White died that night from an self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Fox News.
Members of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office traveled to Indiana to pick up Casey White and take him back to Alabama.
Casey White, surrounded my law enforcement officers, arrived to the Lauderdale County courthouse just before 10:00 Tuesday evening.