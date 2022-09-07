CAPTURED: Memphis shooting spree suspect in custody

UPDATE: 9:20 p.m.

The Desoto County Sheriff's Department reports that 19-year old Ezekiel Kelly is now in custody.

He was arrested after wrecking a vehicle near Ivan and Hodges Road.

Original story below

MEMPHIS, TN (WTVA) -- Memphis police are currently working to find a man wanted for several shooting in the city Wednesday night.

Law enforcement say, so far, two people are dead.

They are looking for 19-year old Ezekiel Kelly, possibly driving a light gray Toyota SUV with Arkansas plate AEK 63K.

Police say the shooting spree started around 4:30 p.m.

Fox 13 in Memphis says the man claims to have shot five people in a Facebook live video.

The University of Memphis is on lockdown. People are asked to shelter in place.