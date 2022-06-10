Calm start to the day with some severe weather possible later

We will see a much better chance for some showers and thunderstorms in our weather forecast for our Friday. This will be due to a front in our area, along with a little bit of low pressure moving through our area. We will see the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms at times due to the set up. The better chances for some strong to severe thunderstorms will be the farther south and west portions of our area.

We will see most of the activity clear out of our area by later on Friday and into our Saturday. Some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out of the question on our Saturday. This being due to some lingering bits and pieces of low pressure in our area.

As the weekend does go on, we will see some pretty good high pressure build into our area. This will keep our area mostly dry and we will see some of the hottest temperatures of the season move back into our area for the high temperatures. We will also see some pretty good humidity build into our area. This could give us several afternoons with heat index values reaching to above 100 degrees at times.