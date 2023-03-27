Calm conditions on Monday; looking ahead toward possible storms later this week

We saw some rain Sunday evening and overnight. We are back to calm conditions Monday morning though as many folks are still cleaning up from Friday’s storms.
We could see a few passing clouds, but the skies should be blue with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures warm back up into the mid-to-upper-70s.
Overnight into our Tuesday morning, we will see clouds pick up, but we should remain dry due to high pressure in the area. Temperatures will drop back into the low 50s.
Those clouds will be off and on throughout Tuesday and those temperatures will feel a little bit cooler in the mid to upper 60s.
Much cooler overnight lows are expected into our Wednesday and Thursday morning dropping into the low to mid-40s.
High temperatures still remain well above average in the upper 60s, all the way to mid-70s by Thursday.
Friday gives us another chance at some strong storms associated with another cold front. The system is still several days out, so we will continue to update you on timing and impacts as the week goes on.