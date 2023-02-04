Calm conditions continue for our Saturday evening

A calm evening heading into our Saturday night with a few clouds moving in and out. Temperatures are going to continue to be chilly dropping into the mid 30s as high pressure remains prominent in the area and brings that cold air with it.
Heading into the latter part of our weekend, calm weather will continue with plenty of sunshine paired with it. Temperatures will warm up a little bit more than what we saw today with high temperatures reaching into the low 60s. Overnight lows will drop back into the upper 30s.
Calm conditions will continue into the start of our work week, again with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be back in the mid 60s and low temperatures will be into the upper 40s.
Our next chance of rain comes Wednesday as a cold front pushes through. We could get strong rainfall, some strong winds, and a few rumbles of thunder. We are continuing to monitor and adjust timing as we get closer since this event is still a few days out. This rain will clear out early Thursday and leave us dry heading into next weekend.