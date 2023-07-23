Calm and dry conditions expected for Sunday

High pressure moved into our area overnight and will continue to dominate the forecast for the next several days. Because of this, we are starting off our Sunday with clear skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Calm and dry conditions are expected to last throughout the afternoon as temperatures approach the mid to upper 80s for our highs. In other words, we are seeing lots of sunshine with pleasant conditions so be sure to head outside if you get the chance!
For the start of our work week, we will see both high and low temperatures warm back up slightly. Monday will have temperatures back in the 90s with low temperatures dropping into the low 70s. Still, dry air will be expected all the way into the midweek. The sunshine will be abundant this week, especially for the first half. By midweek, high temperatures will be into the upper 90s and low temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Isolated to scattered showers will be expected back in the forecast by midweek and the chances remain there heading into next weekend as well.