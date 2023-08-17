 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Burn ban in effect for all Mississippi state parks and fishing lakes; some since lifted

  • Updated
  • 0
Campfire, fire

Campfire, Photo Date: Nov. 11, 2013. Credit: Pixabay.

Update Aug. 18, 2023

The MDWFP lifted the ban on several state parks and lakes in north Mississippi.

Read MoreMississippi lifts burn ban for select state parks and lakes

Original article below

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — A burn ban is in effect for all Mississippi state parks and state fishing lakes until further notice.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks made the announcement Thursday, Aug. 17.

The ban prohibits the use of all open fires, such as campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning and field burning.

Visitors can still use propane or gas grills, propane or gas heaters and charcoal grills; the charcoal briquettes must be cooled and doused with water before disposal.

Anyone caught violating the burn ban faces misdemeanor charges and fines ranging from $100 to $500.

Tags

Recommended for you