Burn ban in effect for all Mississippi state parks and fishing lakes; some since lifted

Update Aug. 18, 2023
The MDWFP lifted the ban on several state parks and lakes in north Mississippi.
Original article below
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — A burn ban is in effect for all Mississippi state parks and state fishing lakes until further notice.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks made the announcement Thursday, Aug. 17.
The ban prohibits the use of all open fires, such as campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning and field burning.
Visitors can still use propane or gas grills, propane or gas heaters and charcoal grills; the charcoal briquettes must be cooled and doused with water before disposal.
Anyone caught violating the burn ban faces misdemeanor charges and fines ranging from $100 to $500.