Blue Mountain College welcomes nursing school program on campus

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) - Blue Mountain College announced the addition of the new Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing (BSN).
The Mississippi Institution for Higher Learning approved the college's application to offer the degree on Thursday.
There are approximately 3,000 nursing positions open across Mississippi right now.
President Dr. Barbara McMillin said she is glad the program can help in that area of need.
"We have tradition of serving our community and we're just honored and excited to be able to address that need by educating nurses," said McMillin.
Dozens gathered for the announcement of the program on Friday.
The former Lowrey Memorial Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on campus was renovated to house the School of Nursing.
"They have reinvented the building to make it user friendly for all those clinical requirements," said Dean of Nursing Tammie McCoy. "There's a skills lab downstairs, a simulation center and classrooms up here as well as faculty offices."
The program has seven faculty members and students will have hands-on experience in simulation labs as well as clinicals.
Dr. McMillin said the college has finally completed the three ministries on Jesus which are teaching, preaching and healing.
"For a very long time we have been anticipating the opportunity to add a healing ministry to teaching and preaching," said McMillin. "So, this announcement is an opportunity to us to follow in the footsteps of Jesus Christ."
Registration started today for the nursing program and classes will begin in January 2023.