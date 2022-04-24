Beginning of the work week is met with showers and storms due to a cold front approaching the area

We saw a high-pressure system begin to lose its grip over our area today. Cloud cover will be increasing as tonight progresses. Tonight's lows will be moderate at around 63 degrees.
Sunday was the last day in our stretch of unseasonal warmth as we have a cold front approaching. We will see a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms move into our area on the back half of Monday. Some of the rainfall may be on the heavy side at times. Isolated thunderstorms could reach severe weather limits at times, however widespread severe weather is not expected.
Temps on Monday will still be warm, in the low 80s, upper 70s, but drop after the passage of the cold front for Tuesday. By later on Monday night and into our Tuesday, we will see the aforementioned frontal system move out of our area and more high pressure will return. We will see plenty of sunshine return into our weather forecast once again. We will see the temperatures for both our daytime highs and our overnight lows drop off about 10 degrees. However, since we have been so above average dropping off 10 degrees gives us a high of around upper 60s, low 70s on Tuesday.
Rain chances return for the weekend, with the rain likely holding off until Sunday night.
