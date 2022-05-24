At least 18 children, 2 adults dead after shooting at Texas elementary school

The following is from ABCNews.go.com.
At least 18 children and two adults are dead after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The 18-year-old suspect, a student at Uvalde High School, is also dead, Gov. Greg Abbott said.
Abbott said the suspect "shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly" more than a dozen students and a teacher.
The suspect also allegedly shot and killed his grandmother before entering the school and again opening fire.