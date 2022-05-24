 Skip to main content
At least 18 children, 2 adults dead after shooting at Texas elementary school

  • Updated
  • 0

The following is from ABCNews.go.com.

At least 18 children and two adults are dead after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The 18-year-old suspect, a student at Uvalde High School, is also dead, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Abbott said the suspect "shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly" more than a dozen students and a teacher.

The suspect also allegedly shot and killed his grandmother before entering the school and again opening fire.

Open this link to read ABC News' report.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

