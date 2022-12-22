 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills of 10 below zero to 15 below zero. A
Wind Chill Advisory may be needed Friday afternoon into Friday
night.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon Thursday to
6 AM CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM
Thursday to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezes may occur as cold air quickly
builds in over wet ground. This may result in hazardous travel
conditions. Reduced visibilities will also be possible. Travel
is strongly discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Astronauts install solar array outside the ISS

  Updated
  • 0

U.S. astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio are installing a solar array outside the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday to give it a power boost.

The mission was delayed by a day after a piece of space debris was flying dangerously close to the ISS on Wednesday so the project had to be postponed.

NASA scientists said they identified the space junk as from an old Russian fregat upper-stage booster.

The ISS and its occupants have been moved safely away from its path.

During the seven-hour space walk, the astronauts will install the roll-out solar array to boost power generation on the port truss structure of the station.

This will increase power generation capability up to 30 percent.

