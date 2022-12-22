Astronauts install solar array outside the ISS

U.S. astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio are installing a solar array outside the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday to give it a power boost.
The mission was delayed by a day after a piece of space debris was flying dangerously close to the ISS on Wednesday so the project had to be postponed.
NASA scientists said they identified the space junk as from an old Russian fregat upper-stage booster.
The ISS and its occupants have been moved safely away from its path.
During the seven-hour space walk, the astronauts will install the roll-out solar array to boost power generation on the port truss structure of the station.
This will increase power generation capability up to 30 percent.