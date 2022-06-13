Another very hot and humid day in store for our Tuesday

Hot, Hot, Hot and Very Hot . . . . . Also, Very Humid . . . . . That has been the weather story for the last few days and certainly our Monday was no exception to this rule. We saw heat index values in several areas above 110 degrees. We saw all of our area with the heat index over 100 degrees. We saw area temperatures top off in the middle 90s to around 100 degrees this afternoon.
We have seen heat advisories issued for all of our area and some portions of our area under a Excessive Heat Warning. This is Summer kicking into gear across our area and we are still a week or so away from the actual beginning of the season.
This will be the weather story for our area for the next several days (at least) We will see bits and pieces of low pressure move back into our area later this week. This will give some isolated areas some relief from the high heat, however not much relief from the high humidity values. Any one of the thunderstorms popping up later in the week can and most likely will be on the heavy and hefty side at times. The main culprit with these thunderstorms will be strong and gusty winds. However, a few large hail producing thunderstorms cannot be ruled out of the question.
Please, be careful and drink plenty of (safe amounts) of water during these trying times. Also, check the backseat of your vehicle to make sure no children or pets are being forgotten about. One more thing, check the elderly neighbors. We are living in economic trying times and some elderly folks are trying to save money by not using air conditioning.
