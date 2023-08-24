Another very hot and humid day in store for our Friday

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect for all of our area for the next few days. Tropical systems are basically pretty active, there is a lot of activity as we speak.
As we finish our week and work our way into the weekend, we will see more of the very hot temperatures and more of the high humidity across our area. Over the next several days we will see our temperatures once again reach into the upper 90s to lower 100s for the highs and most of the overnight low temperatures will be in the 70s. We will see the heat index at times reach well above 105 degrees, even at times reaching to 115 to 120 degrees.
Get ready for this and take it easy as you go out and about. We will see a cold front move into our area on Saturday evening and into our Sunday morning. This will drop our high and overnight low temperatures just a bit. We will see some isolated to scattered chances for some showers and thunderstorms. However, before all things are said and done next week . . . . . we will see some more high heat and humidity build back into our area.