Another sunshine filled day across the area

We will continue to see plenty of sunshine over the next several days as high pressure will continue to dominate our weather forecast. We will see a gradual warming trend for both the daytime highs and for the overnight low temperatures. Today temperatures warm to the low 70s but Thursday we are back around normal in the upper 70s low 80s. Early morning lows for the next few days stay in the middle 40s.
We will see some low pressure move into our area by the later portions of our Thursday and into our Friday and the upcoming weekend. This will bring back into our weather forecast some chances for some scattered showers. We will also see a chance for some isolated thunderstorms at times. At this point, still a little early to venture out and get on a limb in forecasting any chances for some strong or severe thunderstorms at times.