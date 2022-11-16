Another pretty cold day is in store for our Thursday

High pressure keeps building into our area on our Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Variably cloudy to sunny skies were the rule across our area on our Wednesday. We saw most of the high temperatures this afternoon reach into the upper 40s to middle 50s. All in all, still about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than where we should be for this time of the year.
As we clear the skies out we will see some colder starts for our morning hours and in turn this will keep our daytime high temperatures a little cooler than what we have seen over the last few days. We will see most of our high temperatures in the 40s and 50s and most of our overnight low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s all the way into our next work week. Both of which are well below the normal temperatures for this time of the year.
We will see a little bit of a warm up by the middle portions of next week. Along with that warm up we will see a little bit of low pressure bring some chances for some showers back into our weather forecast.
