Another pleasant day ahead for Sunday

Temperatures continue to be a bit cooler as we head into our Sunday right around the lower 60s. They are expected to rise into the mid 80s for our afternoon highs, so very similar to what we saw yesterday. Another similarity to yesterday is the sunshine throughout our area. We will start with abundant sunshine and aside from a few clouds, it should stick with us throughout our Sunday. We may see a few isolated showers pop up in the easternmost part of our area, but I see most everybody staying dry for the latter part of their weekend.
We will be starting our work week with a bit warmer temperatures. They will return to the upper 80s which is still bearable along with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions.
After Monday, we will see those temperatures really start to drop as a result of a passing cold front. By midweek we will see the low 80s and by the end of the week, into the upper 70s. This front will also provide a few chances of rainfall, but it looks to be very isolated in nature. Timing will be Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Lee continues to make its presence felt in the Atlantic. Currently, it sits as a Category 2 storm, but looks to restrengthen as it moves west. Current tracks have it heading west and veering north. As of now, no immediate impacts to the U.S. are expected, but it is being monitored as we get closer.