Another nice warm up is in store for our Wednesday

High pressure continues to dominate our weather forecast across our area on this Wednesday. Another good-looking day is in store for our area on this Wednesday. We will see more sunshine filled skies and more of the gradual warming trend to continue. Even after today's expected highs well into the 70s, we could still see a bit of a warm up over the next few days. We will continue to see sunshine filled skies most of the rest of the upcoming work week.
By this weekend we will see little bits and pieces of low pressure move back into our area, along with a frontal system. This will gradually bring back into our area some chances for some rain and isolated thunderstorms. Isolated to widely scattered showers will be the rule for the upcoming weekend. So, in other words . . . . . not expecting much activity for this weekend.
However, we will see the passage of a cold front during early portions of next week. This will lead us to some better chances for some showers and isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms at times. A few of the thunderstorms and areas of rainfall will be on the heavy and hefty side at times. However, as of this moment in time we are not looking for anything major when it comes to the heavy and hefty thunderstorms. Stay tuned, for further updates down the line as they warrant with this situation.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link