Another nice day with lots of sunshine

Wednesday starts off nice and cool, but high temperatures reach the low 90s by the afternoon, slightly above what we typically expect for this time of year. Once again, the relatively dry air is the culprit for a slightly warmer temperature Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday starts in the low 60s with high temperatures reaching the low 90s and a couple more clouds likely. Friday starts in the mid-60s, near what we expect for this time of year with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s. We won’t be back to full-on summertime stickiness, but the humidity will be more noticeable by the latter part of this week and the weekend.
Speaking of the weekend, I think we should mainly stay dry through this work week and likely through next weekend with the nearest rain chances more than seven days out. This isn’t atypical for this time of year, but it is definitely a shift from the wet pattern we have been in recently.
