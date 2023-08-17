Another nice day in store today

We had a nice start to the day with temperatures in the low 60s and some even in the upper 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine, so get out and enjoy the day. It will be very nice. Temperatures for the afternoon warm to the upper 80s a few spots in the low 90s but it is not as humid so this heat is tolerable.
High pressure continues to dominate our weather forecast. This dominance will keep our area on the dry side over the next several days. By Friday, we will start to see some changes once again in our weather forecast. We will see our temperatures once again reach into the 90s again and down the line into the weekend and next week in the upper 90s near 100 for the highs and most of the overnight low temperatures will be in the 70s. We will see the heat index at times reach well above 100 degrees.