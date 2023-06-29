Another hot day in store for us

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115. For the Excessive
Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
up to 113 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Friday evening through
Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115. For the Excessive
Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
up to 113 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Friday evening through
Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Another hot day in store for us

  • Updated
  • 0
Excessive Heat Warnings
Maxuser

Gabe's Noon Forecast - 6/29/23

Clear conditions this morning will allow that sunshine to heat temperatures up quickly. Once again, the story continues to be the high heat potential. We will see high temperatures in the triple digits for most of us fluctuating between 99 to 103. Some towns may even get hotter. We will see the maximum heat index values across the area top off in the 105 to 117 degree category. Similar to high temperatures, some towns may get even higher heat index values. There may be a few clouds moving across the sky, but overall sunny conditions will be prominent. 

A similar forecast can be expected for Friday with those hot temperatures carrying over. It will actually be slightly warmer tomorrow than today. On top of the temperatures, the sky will be filled with mostly sunny skies allowing those temperatures to heat up quickly.

Due to all of this heat across the area over the next several days, we have high heat warnings and advisories in effect. So, remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the outdoors. 

Heading into the weekend, isolated showers and thunderstorms return to our area. This will be due to the heating of the day and some bits and pieces of low pressure that will flow across our area at times. We will see somewhat cooler temperatures heading into next week as showers and thunderstorm chances increase.

Recommended for you