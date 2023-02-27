Another good looking unseasonably warm day in store for our Tuesday

Believe it or not, a cold front passed through our area today. The same front that wreaked havoc to our west yesterday. That front moved through our area with only some scattered showers. This front however has caused some severe weather to our northeast today. So, all in all we did get pretty lucky with this latest passage of a cold front.
One thing to mention, you may have noticed that the air behind this front has not been much cooler than what we saw yesterday. As a matter of fact, we are warmer today, than yesterday. The air behind today's front has been in the form of some mild Pacific air. As a matter of fact another record breaking day.
We will continue to stay in this unseasonably warm pattern for the next several days (with the potential for some more temperature records being broken), until a much stronger cold front and associated low pressure will move through our area on Thursday night and into our Friday morning. This frontal passage will be our best bet for some more rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side and some of the thunderstorms will be on the strong to severe side. All modes of severe weather will be possible with this frontal passage.
In between, we will see some pretty dry and unseasonably warm weather for our Tuesday. While on Wednesday we may see some hefty weather move into our area for the evening hours. We will have to proceed with caution over the next several days.