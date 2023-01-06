Another dry evening expected before rain returns to the forecast this weekend

A few passing clouds paired with those beautiful blue skies have been the theme for our Friday. This is expected to continue into the overnight hours. All of this is due to high pressure continuing to dominate our area. Low temperatures are expected to continue to be above average remaining in the low 40's.
Low pressure will move into the area for the start of our weekend. With that comes the next chance of rainfall. We may see a few sprinkles in the early portion of the day, but rainfall will become more widespread into the afternoon/evening. Most of the rain looks to remain in the southern portion of our area. These storms may have heavy rain at times, but will remain below severe standards. High temperatures will still reach into the low 60's even with the rain.
Rain will continue into the very early part of our Sunday as the cold front continues to push through. Once the front clears, high pressure returns to our area and gives us a dry end to our weekend. High temperatures remain in the upper 50's so it will not be altered too much even with the cold front.
Heading into our work week, high pressure remains constant for the first few days. Low temperatures will be affected by that weekend cold front as they will be in the upper 30's, low 40's. Still expected to feel above average for this time of year in regards to temperatures next week.