...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Another day of heat and muggy weather

More heat advisories and warnings today
Maxuser

August 23, 2023

The rest of our week will be in the very hot temperature category and on the dry side for the most part. All of this has and will be due to some high pressure that continues to dominate our weather forecast for the next several days. Heat advisories and warnings cover the area. Temperatures reach the upper 90s and low 100s at times. Overnight lows only drop to the middle to upper 70s.

There is some hope for some relief from the heat and some chances for some rain and thunderstorms as we go into the upcoming weekend. This little bit of hope will be in the form of a cold front that will move into our area.

