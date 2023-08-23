Another day of heat and muggy weather

The rest of our week will be in the very hot temperature category and on the dry side for the most part. All of this has and will be due to some high pressure that continues to dominate our weather forecast for the next several days. Heat advisories and warnings cover the area. Temperatures reach the upper 90s and low 100s at times. Overnight lows only drop to the middle to upper 70s.
There is some hope for some relief from the heat and some chances for some rain and thunderstorms as we go into the upcoming weekend. This little bit of hope will be in the form of a cold front that will move into our area.