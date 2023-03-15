Another Cold Start to a Mild Day Ahead

After another morning of below freezing temperatures, a mild afternoon is in store. We will see a nice warm up today with highs in the upper 50s, low 60s and plenty of sunshine to go around.
High pressure continues to dominate our weather forecast for the next several days. This will keep our weather on the dry side and we will see a mix of sun and clouds through our Thursday.
We will see a frontal system move into our area on our Thursday night and into our Friday morning. This is still on the questionable side on the timing. Give or take several hours. We will see a good chance for some rainfall with this frontal passage. We will see a good chance for some thunderstorms too. We could see some heavy and hefty weather with the passage of this system.
Temperatures on Friday after this system passes will be dropping and cooler conditions are back for our weekend ahead. Lows for Saturday and Sunday morning back to below freezing.