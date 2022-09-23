Another cold front will move into our area this weekend

Cooler temperatures moved into our area today, after the passage of the cold front we saw yesterday afternoon and evening. We saw many areas down into the middle 50s to lower 60s this morning and many areas topped off well into the 80s this afternoon. Albeit, there was low humidity involved with the high temperatures this afternoon.
We will see our temperatures increase somewhat for overnight lows and daytime highs on our Saturday and Sunday. However on Sunday another cold front will move through our area. This front will drop our temperatures for daytime highs and overnight lows once again as we go into next week. This Sunday front may even give us a chance for some isolated to widely scattered showers on our late Saturday night and into our Sunday. An isolated heavy and hefty thunderstorm will not be out of the question.
Another front later in the week will give us even more cooling across our area. We will see most of the high temperatures next week in the upper 70s to middle 80s. While, most of the overnight low temperatures will drop off down into the 50s with some of the cooler spots in our area down into the 40s at times.
Speaking of next week, we will see a pretty strong tropical system just to the east of our area. As of right now, it looks like we will miss out on the rainfall from this system as it stays to our east. We will continue to stay on the dry side and we will see high pressure continue its control of our area all of next week and into our next weekend.
By the way, good weather is in store for all of the football games we will see tonight and into Saturday.
