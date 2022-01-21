Another cold day is in store for our Friday

 Skip to main content
Canadian/Arctic high pressure has been gradually building into our area over the last 24 hours. This has given our area some gradual clearing and some very cold temperatures.

We will continue to see high pressure build into our area on our Friday. We will continue to see the skies gradually clear and we will continue to see some chilly temperatures and even colder wind chills.

We will see the well below normal temperatures continue for the next several days due to the dominance of Canadian/Arctic high pressure.

More rain will be back into our weather forecast for next week. This return of some chances for some rainfall will be due to some more low pressure and some fronts moving through our area.

After that, some more Canadian/Arctic high pressure will build into our area and bring back into our area some more of the well below normal high and low temperatures.

