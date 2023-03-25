Another chance of severe weather Sunday

With plenty of action in our forecast Friday, things have been quiet so far through our Saturday. Cleanup efforts have already begun with roads being cleared and power being restored. Temperatures will still be above average into our evening only dropping into the low 50s. But beautiful conditions will be sustained overnight.
Sunday will see those blue skies as well to start our day. As the day progresses, clouds start to move in ahead of our next weather maker, bringing the possibility of severe weather to our counties along and south of 82. The main threats with the severe weather will be hail and wind, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. The timing of this will be in the late afternoon, early evening continuing into the night. It will be another warm day even with the storms as temperatures rise into the upper 70s.
Once the rain clears out, temperatures will drop back into the mid 50s overnight and clouds should gradually clear throughout the morning time with a chance of an isolated shower in the early morning hours. Temperatures will rise back into the mid to upper 70s with beautiful conditions returning.
The middle portion of our work week will see much dryer conditions with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s for our afternoon high and lows dropping into the low to mid 40s.
Rain chances move back into our area at the end of the week with the chance for some strong storm development. We will continue to monitor this as we’re still a ways out.