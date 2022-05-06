Amory man accused of stealing $1.6K worth of items from Tupelo store

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Amory is accused of stealing $1,600 worth of merchandise from a store in Tupelo.
According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident happened the afternoon of Monday, May 2 at the Belk store at The Mall at Barnes Crossing.
Security there detained Robert Rucker, 51. Police eventually charged him with felony shoplifting.
According to police, a warrant was already out for his arrest for a previous felony shoplifting charge.
He received a $50,000 bond.