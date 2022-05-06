 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Amory man accused of stealing $1.6K worth of items from Tupelo store

  • Updated
  • 0
Robert Rucker

Robert Rucker, Source: Tupelo Police Department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Amory is accused of stealing $1,600 worth of merchandise from a store in Tupelo.

According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident happened the afternoon of Monday, May 2 at the Belk store at The Mall at Barnes Crossing.

Security there detained Robert Rucker, 51. Police eventually charged him with felony shoplifting.

According to police, a warrant was already out for his arrest for a previous felony shoplifting charge.

He received a $50,000 bond.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you