Amory classes resume on Tuesday; buses will not run

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Classes in the Amory School District will resume on Tuesday, April 11.
This comes three weeks after an EF-3 tornado damaged part of Amory High School.
VIDEO - Surveillance footage shows tornado tearing through Amory High School
The school district issued the following statement on April 7:
"We are happy to announce classes for Amory School District will resume on Tuesday, April 11th. However, due to concerns regarding roadside debris and the presence of heavy equipment, we will NOT run buses when schools reopen Tuesday, April 11. If students are unable to attend school due to the lack of bus transportation or for any other reason, please contact the Amory High School office through REMIND, SCHOOL STATUS, or EMAIL (mgilleylen@amoryschools.com) as the phones may be tied up. If the absence is unavoidable, students will be allowed to make up work. Additionally, Amory School District will be in session on April 14th, due to the Amory Railroad Festival being postponed. Again, school will be in session April 14th.
We will reassess the roads each day and provide an update when buses are safe to resume routes. The safety of ALL of our students is the highest priority for the Amory School District."