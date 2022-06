Update June 7, 2022

Original article below

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WTVA) - Authorities in Aliceville are asking the public for help locating a missing man.

Ray Charles Lewis, 64, was last seen on Wednesday, June 1.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. According to police, he does have a history of seizures.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Aliceville Police Department at 205-373-2517