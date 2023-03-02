Alex Murdaugh convicted of murder in shootings of wife, son

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi...

Town Creek at Tupelo affecting Lee County.

For the Town Creek...including Tupelo...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Town Creek at Tupelo.

* WHEN...From this morning to just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Low-lying areas are flooding and
businesses near the creek may need to take flood precautions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 22.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CST Thursday was 22.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this
evening.
- Flood stage is 21.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
22.8 feet on 02/11/1994.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast
Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in
East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee AR,
Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North
Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In Southeast Missouri,
Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll,
Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman,
Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison,
McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Alex Murdaugh convicted of murder in shootings of wife, son

  • Updated
  • 0
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering his wife and son

Alex Murdaugh arrives to court in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday, March 2.

 CNN

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was convicted of murder Thursday in the shooting deaths of his wife and son in a case that chronicled the unraveling of a powerful Southern family with tales of privilege, greed and addiction.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Murdaugh guilty of two counts of murder at the end of a six-week trial that pulled back the curtain on the once-prominent lawyer’s fall from grace.

The judge said sentencing would take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to life in prison without parole for each murder charge.

Through more than 75 witnesses and nearly 800 pieces of evidence, jurors heard about betrayed friends and clients, Murdaugh’s failed attempt to stage his own death in an insurance fraud scheme, a fatal boat crash in which his son was implicated, the housekeeper who died in a fall in the Murdaugh home, the grisly scene of the killings and Bubba, the chicken-snatching dog.

In the end, Murdaugh’s fate appeared sealed by cellphone video taken by his son, who he called “Little Detective” for his knack for finding bottles of painkillers in his father’s belongings after the lawyer had sworn off the pills.

