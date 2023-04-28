Alcorn County oil pipeline catches fire earlier this morning

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - One of North America's leading infrastructure companies caught on fire this morning. This company is owned by TransCanada Energy (TC Energy). Now this company takes natural gas from the gulf and exports it via pipeline to the northeast part of the United States.
Alcorn County Sheriff's blocked off both entrances to get to the building to make sure cars were rerouted.
Authorities have not told us what caused the fire, but it is still under investigation.
Farmington fire department responded to the fire around 1 am.
They believe an overflow pipe was probably hit by lightning but that has not been confirmed.
The local emergency director says he could see the flames from his home.
"The first units on the scene uh driving up to the gate noticed there was product that was uh coming out of an overflow pipe that was probably more likely sheared off by the lightning strike and then there was also a flame behind it that was can be seen I know where I live about 5 miles away from that location and when I pulled out of my driveway to respond I could see the flame above my house and trees above my backyard," Ricky Gibens
Giben says once he was on the scene, they were out there for four hours. He says TC Energy was able to shut it down and close the line. Now they can investigate it and make the repairs.
There were no injuries with TC Energy employees or first responders.