Alabama’s Primary Election is set for Tuesday, May 24.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

What is a primary election? Why will you be asked to choose a political party?

Open this link to learn more about primaries and other FAQs.

WTVA will have election results from Lamar County. Links to sample ballots are listed below, as well as information about voter IDs and polling locations.

You’ll be able to see those results on WTVA 9 News, WTVA.com and the WTVA 9 News mobile app.