After the Buzzer - Mon. Jan 31 By: Matt St. Jean Matt St. Jean Sports Anchor/Reporter Author twitter Author email Jan 31, 2022 Jan 31, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Ripley Tigers outlasted the Saltillo Tigers in overtime Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Scores and highlights from high school basketball in Northeast Mississippi Boys BasketballSaltillo 51, Ripley 54Caledonia 68, Hamilton 57Girls BasketballSaltillo 30, Ripley 44 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Matt St. Jean Sports Anchor/Reporter Matt is from the Boston, Massachusetts, area. He joined WTVA in December 2019. Author twitter Author email Follow Matt St. Jean Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you