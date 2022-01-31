 Skip to main content
After the Buzzer - Mon. Jan 31

  • Updated
  • 0
Ripley beats Saltillo

The Ripley Tigers outlasted the Saltillo Tigers in overtime Monday. 

Scores and highlights from high school basketball in Northeast Mississippi

Boys Basketball

Saltillo 51, Ripley 54

Caledonia 68, Hamilton 57

Girls Basketball

Saltillo 30, Ripley 44

