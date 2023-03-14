After another cold morning on Wednesday, we do warm up nicely in the afternoon

Freeze warnings are in effect for our area overnight.
High pressure continues to dominate our weather forecast for the next several days. This will keep our weather on the dry side and we will see plenty of sunshine through our Thursday.
We will see a frontal system move into our area on our Thursday night and into our Friday morning. This is still on the questionable side on the timing. Give or take several hours. We will see a good chance for some rainfall with this frontal passage. We will see a good chance for some thunderstorms too. We could see some heavy and hefty weather with the passage of this system.
We will see more high pressure move back into our area on our Friday evening and into the upcoming weekend. This will bring back into our area some dryer and cooler air once again.