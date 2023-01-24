 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Ad issue found on WTVA apps and website resolved

  • Updated
  • 0
WTVA news app graphic

Update 11:45 a.m.

This issue has been resolved. If you continue to encounter this issue, please send an email to news@wtva.com or send a message to the WTVA 9 News Facebook page.

Original article below

We are aware of multiple video ads playing over and over in the WTVA news and weather apps, as well as on WTVA.com.

We are working with the developers to resolve this issue.

Right now, WTVA does not have an estimate as to when the issue will be resolved.

We'll update this article as we receive more information.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you