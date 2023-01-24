Ad issue found on WTVA apps and website resolved

Update 11:45 a.m.
This issue has been resolved. If you continue to encounter this issue, please send an email to news@wtva.com or send a message to the WTVA 9 News Facebook page.
Original article below
We are aware of multiple video ads playing over and over in the WTVA news and weather apps, as well as on WTVA.com.
We are working with the developers to resolve this issue.
Right now, WTVA does not have an estimate as to when the issue will be resolved.
We'll update this article as we receive more information.