...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

A very similar combination of hazardous heat and limited storm potential return for Sunday

Heat and Limited Storm Potential Return Sunday

Once again heat and storm potential will peak during the mid to late afternoon hours.

 Alan Matthew

Hazardous heat and storm potential return for Sunday

Once again The "feels like" temperatures reached from 105-115° during the course of Saturday afternoon. A few areas did see the development of scattered thunderstorms that provided some relief from the heat. Most of the area, however, did not see storms to break the excessive heat warning.

Saturday evening storms will dissapate and leave us with quiet conditions. There will be partly cloudy skies going into the overnight. This should allow for some viewing of the Perseid meteor shower, but viewing conditions will not be ideal.

Sunday, will seesimilar tale with temperatures once again in a hazardous range. Temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 70s and quickly rise into the mid to upper 90s by afternoon. Heat index values are likely to range between 105° to 115° for most of our area. An Excessive heat warning will be in effect for segments of our area again on Sunday. In addition to heat, we will again be watching for the development of widely-scattered to scattered thunderstorms. A few of which could become severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging gusts of wind, hail, lightning, and heavy rainfall.

Next week temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 90s but a front, that will actually give us a break from the heat, will arrive by midweek and push high temperatures back into the upper 80s. Not only will high temperatures drop, but overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s. At least we have something to look forward to while we get through this brutal heat.

