A very breezy day is in store for our Friday

Wind advisories and high wind warnings are still in effect. We have seen multiple reports of wind related damage this morning. Multiple trees and power lines down across the area. Along with multiple power outages from the high winds.
We are still seeing windy weather at lunchtime and for the early afternoon. We will see high pressure build into our area on our Friday late in the day. We will see the skies gradually clear out and much calmer weather will move back into our area for several days. We will see somewhat cooler temperatures move into our area, however nothing too chilly.
Next week we will warm up to well above normal temperatures once again. We will once again see more low pressure move back into our area. We will once again see some chances for some rainfall and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms.