A temporary weekend warm-up to bring scattered showers thru Sunday morning

Temperatures take a short-lived climb this weekend with highs reaching back into the lower 90's today and into Sunday. As we head into the late evening and overnight on Saturday, temperatures drop back into the mid 60's with isolated to scattered showers and storms that will continue through the majority of Sunday morning. An isolated thunderstorm capable of hefty winds and hail is not out of the question.
These showers are ahead of a cold front expected to move through the area late Sunday and into the work week bringing with it the tease of early fall-like temperatures in the upper 70's to mid-80's for highs. Overnight lows will drop down into the 50s with some areas falling into the 40's. This front will linger well into the week, so enjoy!
A strong tropical system is developing just to our east is unlikely to bring any rainfall, keeping us on the dry side through the entire week and into next weekend.
