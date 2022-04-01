A sunshine filled and mild Friday, no foolin'

After some frosty conditions over portions of our area this morning, we will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day to give our area a nice warm up for later today. All of this good weather is due to some high pressure dominating our weather forecast from today through early portions of next week.
So, all in all we will not see much of anything to change our weather too much. I refer to that statement, because we could see some weak low pressure on Saturday morning give our area a few showers. However, beyond that small chance, it is generally smooth sailing all the way into early next week.
All in all, we are now focusing in on our next big time weather event, next Tuesday. Another frontal system will move into our area, along with more chances for some rain and thunderstorms at times. Some of the rainfall may be on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorm activity will be on the hefty side at times. Stay tuned as we will fine tune the weather forecast for next week, as warranted.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link