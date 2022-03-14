A soggy Tuesday stands between us and warmer temperatures
Rain returns Tuesday with showers and a few storms likely through the day. Most strong storms stay well south of us, but moderate to in some cases heavy rainfall will ensure that an umbrella is a necessary accessory. While Tuesday will be a bit cooler, we do have a bit of a warm-up brief warm up ahead. The extended forecast has a chance for storms next week that could be strong to severe, though.
Rainfall should start prior to dawn Tuesday, especially around Jackson, moving toward the north/east with the temperatures in the mid-40s in the morning. Highs reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s by afternoon with the peak coverage of rainfall around midday and into the afternoon. Peak coverage reaches about 70 to 80% of the area during the early afternoon. Rainfall totals should be in the neighborhood of 1 inch to 2 inches.
Showers persist into the very early morning hours of Wednesday but should clear out fairly quickly. Wednesday starts in the low 50s with high temperatures pushing near the 70° point, assuming we get a decent amount of sunshine.
Your warmest and driest day of the week will be Thursday. Temperatures start in the upper 40s and with mostly clear skies high temperatures reach into the mid-70s.
Friday starts in the mid-50s with showers and a few thunderstorms rolling into the area. Highs make it into the upper 60s and lower 70s. At this point, any stronger storms should be to our south, but we will have to watch the day closely. I’m not super impressed with the rain chances, but some projections have them splitting almost completely around us. I’m going to keep it around 40 to 50% coverage on Friday, but that number might have to drop as we get more confidence.
Next weekend is once again looking dry. Saturday starts in the low 40s with high temperatures in the middle 60s under mostly sunny skies. Sunday is the warmer of your weekend days with temperature starting around 40, but with lots of sunshine making it into the lower 70s by afternoon.
We keep the dry weather likely going through much of next Monday with temperature starting in the mid-40s and highs reaching into the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies.
Next Tuesday, though just beyond our traditional “seven-day“ forecast period, we are watching the potential for some strong-to-severe thunderstorms. Our projections at that range continue to have marginally enough ingredients in place that severe thunderstorms are possible. though the specific details remain fuzzy. Certainly, it’s one we’re going to continue to target and watch.
