A rainy Saturday turns into a snowy Sunday

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Pontotoc, Lee MS and Itawamba Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&