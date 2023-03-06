A pretty good Tuesday, however some showers and isolated thunderstorms for Wednesday

After a good looking weekend that was dominated by high pressure, we will see some changes coming in the near future. These changes will be due to some low pressure moving back into our area. We have already seen some cloud cover increase in our area on our Monday.
Most of our high temperatures this afternoon were in the unseasonably warm upper 70s to middle 80s. We saw a high temperature of 81 in Tupelo today. It was not a record breaker. The record was from last year on this date and that day we reached 85 degrees.
We will see a variety of weather for this week due to some bits and pieces of low pressure moving through our area and due to some cold fronts and warm fronts moving through our area. We will see off and on chances for some showers and isolated to scattered thunderstorms. We will see some of the rainfall on the briefly heavy side at times. We will see some of the isolated to scattered thunderstorms on the briefly hefty side at times.
We will see a little bit of a roller coaster ride for the daytime highs and for the overnight low temperatures through most of the next several days.