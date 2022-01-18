 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light wintry precipitation is possible across portions of the
Mid-South tonight...

A cold front is expected to push through the Mid-South this
afternoon into tonight. Colder air will filter into the region
behind this front with rain changing over mainly to a light
wintry mixture of freezing rain and sleet mostly along and
especially north of I-40. The greatest potential for any impacts
due to the wintry precipitation will be on untreated surfaces
such as bridges and overpasses.

In addition, gusty winds behind the cold front will combine with
the cold temperatures to produce wind chill values in the single
digits above zero to near zero across portions of Northeast
Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel and Northwest Tennessee late
tonight. Take extra precaution if traveling tonight and
adequately dress for the cold weather tonight.

A not too shabby Tuesday in store for our area

  • Updated
  • 0
Just a bit above normal for those high temperatures today

A frontal system will work its way into our area tomorrow

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather forecast for our Tuesday. We will see plenty of sunshine in store for our Tuesday with temperatures going into the middle to upper 50s for the highs.

We will see clouds on the increase overnight and some showers move into our area, ahead of a frontal system. This frontal system will give our area a good chance for some showers and scattered thunderstorms as we go through our Wednesday. A few of the thunderstorms will be on the heavy and hefty side at times as we go through the afternoon and early evening hours. All modes of severe weather will be possible with these thunderstorms.

We will see a slight chance of a brief mix before the system moves out of our area on our Wednesday evening.

More high pressure will build into our area on our Thursday. This will clear our skies and give our area some well below normal high and low temperatures as we finish the week and go into the upcoming weekend.

