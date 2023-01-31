A mix of precipitation is in store for our area overnight and into our Wednesday

Basically, here is what it means when one is in the area of an Ice Storm Warning: An Ice Storm Warning indicates that ice accumulation is possible. Driving could be a big problem in these areas. A Winter Weather Advisory in this situation means: A Winter Weather Advisory will be issued to areas that just may see a little freezing rain for the overnight hours and or sleet that will not amount to much. Driving would see a minimal affect in these area, however some slippery times not out of the question.
An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Lafayette, Alcorn and Tippah counties.
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Union, Yalobusha, Tishomingo, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Calhoun and Grenada counties.
All in all, this means that our area will see a mixed bag of precipitation as we go though the next day or so. All of this is due to some low pressure that keeps developing and sliding through our area. All of this is also depends upon our area temperatures. Obviously, the colder temperatures will lead to the best bet for frozen (closer to or below freezing) precipitation.
We will see most of the area warm up by several degrees as we go into our later portions of our Wednesday and into our Thursday. This will transition all of the precipitation once again into some rainfall as we go into our Wednesday night and into our Thursday.
Low pressure will move out of our area on our Thursday night and into our Friday. This will give our area some much drier conditions as high pressure moves back into our area. Along with the high pressure we will see much milder conditions be the rule across our area. We will see plenty of sunshine as the rule.
More low pressure next week, will bring into our area some more chances for some more rain as we go into next week.