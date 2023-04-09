A mild spring day is in store for Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday is starting off with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s, so a coat will be necessary for those sunrise services. Thankfully, you will not need it all day as we will warm to around 70 degrees for our afternoon high. Although some cloud cover will stick around for most of the day, we will be seeing lots of sunshine this afternoon as well. Today is not expected to be overly gusty, but there will be an easterly wind coming in at around 5-10 mph. Overall, we will have nice spring weather for our Easter festivities. Just keep in mind that the ground is still soggy from the past several days of rain, so your shoes could get pretty muddy if you spend lots of time running around in the grass.
Partly cloudy sky conditions will remain with us through the overnight period and into tomorrow. Tonight, temperatures will drop back down into the upper 40s. Even though extra layers may be needed to keep warm in the early morning hours, this won't be the case by tomorrow afternoon when the temperature increases to a high of around 72 degrees. We will have to dress for two seasons throughout the next week as high pressure builds into the area, keeping us dry and sunny for the next several days. Although lows will repeatedly drop into the 40s, high temperatures will steadily increase over the next several days, reaching into the mid 80s by the end of the week. The end of the week will also bring along with it our next chance for rain as the next low pressure system is expected to advance into out area before Saturday.