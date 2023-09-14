A few showers today with cooler weather sticking around

Isolated showers and thunderstorms continue to be the weather story for our area over the next several days as bits and pieces of low pressure stay in our area.
We will see the overnight lows down into the 50s and lower 60s and the daytime high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. We will see the skies clear out late this afternoon and much of Friday.
Some low pressure moves back into our area by later portions of our Friday late in the day and into the weekend. This will give our areas some more isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. We could see a few isolated heavy and hefty thunderstorms at times.
Yet, another cold front will move through our area by later in the weekend. This will clear our skies out once again and we will see the temperatures continue on the cooler side, especially for the overnight lows.