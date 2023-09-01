 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
county, Lee.

* WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 616 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Verona, Shannon, Plantersville, Old Union, Flowerdale
and Bissell.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

A few more clouds today with some thunderstorms possible

Some showers and thunderstorms possible later today

September 1, 2023

We started the morning mild again, just mostly cloudy. We will see a little bit of low pressure on Friday, giving our area a slight chance for some showers and thunderstorms. A few of these showers may be on the heavy side at times and a few of the thunderstorms may be on the hefty side at times. Temperatures today climb to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Some clouds stick around Saturday morning with a few showers. Things look to clear out through the day tomorrow with mostly dry weather for the afternoon. We will see most of the high temperatures over the next several days stay in the 80s and 90s. While, most of our overnight low temperatures will stay in the 60s and 70s.

After a long weekend with Labor Day on Monday we will start the workweek with temperatures warming up. Looks like we will be back in the low to mid 90s. Still not the extreme heat we have seen, but if you work outside then you need to stay cool and hydrated.

