A cool Monday across our area

We will see variably cloudy skies and temperatures climbing to a high in the middle 50s this afternoon. A warming trend is on its way as we will see temperatures return to normal in the mid to lower 60s by Thanksgiving.
Some showers could move in tonight and into Tuesday morning, but the system continues to weaken as it approaches and most will not see any rain. Tuesday starts with temperatures in the middle 30s so even if you do see rain, it will just be rainfall. Temperatures warm to the upper 50s.
Wednesday will be a nice day to enjoy some time outside. Mostly sunny skies with a high in the middle 60s. With Thanksgiving approaching quickly, it is important to mention that we have another cold front pushing through the area bringing us scattered showers. With Thanksgiving being such a travel heavy holiday, stay tuned for more weather updates. Most of this rain looks to be just some showers and not a lot of thunderstorm activity.
Once Thanksgiving is over, and we officially begin the Christmas season, and shopping season. So if you are getting out Friday morning to catch some deals.. We could still see some rain; temperatures warm to the upper 50s. Looking towards the weekend we will see warmer temperatures than we have seen with mostly dry and sunny weather.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link